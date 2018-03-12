PNB Rock Ft Russ – “Issues” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

PNB Rock taps Russ to go in depth on what some would call “Issues.” PNB Rock & Russ keep it truthful about how much they enjoy their lifestyle and the problems it may come with. Sometimes people want a relationship and next minute they just wanna live the single life. Watch PNB Rock and Russ express their issues on their love life and side agenda’s in the visual below.

