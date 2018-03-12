Music & Entertainment
PNB Rock Ft Russ – “Issues” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

PNB Rock taps Russ to go in depth on what some would call “Issues.” PNB Rock & Russ keep it truthful about how much they enjoy their lifestyle and the problems it may come with. Sometimes people want a relationship and next minute they just wanna live the single life. Watch PNB Rock and Russ express their issues on their love life and side agenda’s in the visual below.

 

 

Photos