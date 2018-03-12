Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Getting A Divorce? [EXCLUSIVE]

This past weekend the Kardashian family were together to celebrate Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower and Tristan Thompson’s birthday. Kim Kardashian is allegedly getting tired of Kanye West‘s antics and wants to end their marriage. According to the tea she hasn’t been happy for some time now.

Thompson allegedly told Khloe that he doesn’t want her family in the delivery room. Gary With Da Tea also talked about how Thompson left his last baby mother and he might not stick around to be with Khloe. We will just have to wait and see how all this pans out.

