REPORT: Juelz Santana Arrested For Bringing A Gun To The Airport

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
In Conversation With The Diplomats - The Making Of 'Diplomatic Immunity'

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Rapper Juelz Santana has officially been arrested after surrendering himself to cops.

According to TMZ, Santana fled from Newark International Airport on Friday when TSA security found a gun in his carry-on. On Monday morning around 1AM, he turned himself and was arrested by Port Authority Newark Airport police and booked for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

He was also booked on an unspecified federal warrant, per TMZ.

NBCNewYork.com reports that according to TSA regulations, bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is punishable by a fine and in some cases could lead to an arrest. Fines for loaded guns can top $9,800.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

