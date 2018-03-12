Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Beyonce and Jay-Z Are Going on Tour! Coming to Ohio!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
488 reads
Leave a comment

 

On the Run 2 Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

 

The rumors have been circulating but it’s official now!  Beyonce and Jay-Z are packing the diaper bags for Rumi and Sir and Blue Ivy is coming too… the family is going on the road because mommy and daddy are going on tour again!

 

On the Run II or OTR II is coming to a city near you starting in   .  This will be the second tour for the couple after On The Run hit arenas across the country in 2014 grossing over $100 million dollars.  The On the Run 2 tour is rumored to be in support of a Jay-Z and Beyoncé joint album, which is said to be due out this summer, but this has not been confirmed.

The couple will be in Cleveland July 25th at First Energy Stadium.  Pre-sale tickets go on sale March 14th and general public tickets go on sale March 19th.

See the full list of dates below:

July 25, 2018 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28, 2018 Landover, MD FedEx Field
July 30, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
August 2, 2018 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 5, 2018 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
August 8, 2018 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
August 10, 2018 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
August 13, 2018 Detroit, MI Ford Field
August 18, 2018 Orchard Park, NY New Era Field
August 23, 2018 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
August 25, 2018 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 29, 2018 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
September 11, 2018 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium
September 13, 2018 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 15, 2018 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
September 19, 2018 Glendale, AZ University Of Phoenix Stadium
September 22, 2018 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
September 27, 2018 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
September 29, 2018 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
October 2, 2018 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Photos From Jay Z & Beyonce’s #GoldParty Finally Hit The Net

13 photos Launch gallery

Photos From Jay Z & Beyonce’s #GoldParty Finally Hit The Net

Continue reading Beyonce and Jay-Z Are Going on Tour! Coming to Ohio!

Photos From Jay Z & Beyonce’s #GoldParty Finally Hit The Net

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Common And Angela Rye Split
 3 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 4 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 4 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 5 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 6 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 1 week ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.18
Photos