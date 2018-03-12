Beyonce and Jay-Z Are Going on Tour! Coming to Ohio!

The rumors have been circulating but it’s official now! Beyonce and Jay-Z are packing the diaper bags for Rumi and Sir and Blue Ivy is coming too… the family is going on the road because mommy and daddy are going on tour again!

On the Run II or OTR II is coming to a city near you starting in . This will be the second tour for the couple after On The Run hit arenas across the country in 2014 grossing over $100 million dollars. The On the Run 2 tour is rumored to be in support of a Jay-Z and Beyoncé joint album, which is said to be due out this summer, but this has not been confirmed.

The couple will be in Cleveland July 25th at First Energy Stadium. Pre-sale tickets go on sale March 14th and general public tickets go on sale March 19th.

See the full list of dates below: