Sterling K. Brown Was Everything On His SNL Debut With ‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene

What a year it’s been for Sterling K. Brown!

From winning an Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe for his role on “This Is Us” to starring in one the biggest hits of the year in”Black Panther,” Sterling is reaching another career milestone…hosting SNL for the first time!

Here’s his “emotional” opening monologue that had us cracking up:

And of course, he killed the rest of the skits! Here’s a roundup of the five best ones from the night:

“Black Panther New Scene”

If there was ever a deleted scene from the billion dollar film, this could be it! LOL

“Family Feud: Oscars Edition”

Sterling as Common is the perfect shade we needed today!

“This Is U.S.”

Sterling plays the best Ben Carson we’ve ever seen.

“Sasquatch”

What would you do if Bigfoot crashed your camping party? Sterling knows what to do!

“Doctor Love”

Sterling plays a doctor who is strangely and hilariously obsessed with his patient’s love life.

And Twitter was here for it all:

So. Sterling K. Brown is good at… everything??? #snl — Kendra James, the "Literary Racist" (@KendraJames_) March 11, 2018

Honestly Sterling K Brown may turn into one of SNL's greatest hosts. He commits and enfuses so much energy into these characters. #SKBSNL — Ricky ''Reports'' Sayer (@RickyReports) March 11, 2018

Sterling K. Brown just had the time of his life and it was so fun to watch. Love when the host is game and you can tell how much they're enjoying the experience. #SNL — Cassandra Clark (@xCassandraClark) March 11, 2018

Sterling K. Brown was hilarious on SNL last night 😂😂😂 — AW. (@KingAustinW) March 11, 2018

Sterling K. Brown needs an Emmy for this #SNL, Dr. Ben Carson especially. — Pau Masson (@Jehwauhn) March 11, 2018

Sterling K. Brown gets an A+ for this SNL, the cast gets a C-. he really carried the team. — ashley ray (@arayyay) March 11, 2018

And Sterling, who is always so humble and sweet, thanked SNL for the opportunity of a lifetime:

Dear @nbcsnl thanks for having your boy on the show. It was an honor, and a real pleasure. Hope to do it again. ✌🏿#SKBSNL #thisisus #wakandaforever 🙅🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LNtmJyREhE — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) March 11, 2018

BEAUTIES: What did you think of his overall performance?

