Michael Smith’s final show as anchor of ESPN’s 6 pm SportsCenter was on Friday (March 9).

ESPN hasn’t announced who will replace Smith and former co-host Jemele Hill, who left ‘SC6’ last month.

I've been waiting for @ShannonSharpe to tweet @jemelehill & @michaelsmith with the "if you don't want your producers and co workers all in y'all videos, all on y'all set hating and what not… come on over to @FS1 (Suge voice) #HisHers #TheCultureNeedsYall — Mr. IBleedBlue (@BigBlue_Boss) March 10, 2018

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: