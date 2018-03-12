This Is The Housewife RHOA Producers Allegedly Want To Get Rid Of

For the next season of the hit reality show Real Housewives Of Atlanta, rumor has it that producers are looking to revoke someone’s peach.

According to Radar Online, with word that producers are at their wit’s end with her, longtime cast member Kenya Moore could be on her way out. The site claims Kenya’s resistance to talk in-depth about her marriage to Marc Daly and have him appear on the show has ticked producers off. So much so that Kenya wasn’t invited to the Barcelona girls trip, missing out on the hefty $100,000 payday that comes with filming overseas.

Sources told Radar that they believe her departure will be announced during the season 10 reunion.

“They want [a] new Housewives of Atlanta and they are already testing a few ladies,” a source told the site. “They’re going to make the official call about Kenya and the other ladies right after the reunion.”

We just hope her replacement isn’t Kim.

BEAUTIES: Who do you think should take Kenya’s spot?

RELATED NEWS:

Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly Reveals It Was Love At First Sight

Kandi Sends Love And Support To Xscap3 For Their New Deal And New Music

NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams Are Working It Out