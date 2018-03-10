DJ Khaled Ft Demi Lovato – “I Believe” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

We The Best front man,DJ Khaled And Demi Lovato connect for a inspiration track titled “I Believe.” Khaled is constantly pushing to be the best with every thing he touches, and when he says something he truly believes it. You can find the “i Believe” track on the “Wrinkle In Time” movie soundtrack. Watch DJ Khaled’s newest video with Demi Lovato which also features clips from the “Wrinkle In Time” movie below.

