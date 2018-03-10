Barack and Michelle Obama In Talks With Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama could be paying a visit to your living room in the near future.

Our forever president and first lady are exploring their Post-White House career options, and their last move could see them signing a deal with Netflix.

According to The New York Times, Barack and Michelle are in talks to produce a series of shows for Netflix.

A source close to the negotiations revealed the exciting news, explaining, “President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire.”

“Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better,” the insider added. “As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

Although Barack has appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix show before, this might not seem like an obvious partnership at first. However, Barack and Michelle have something unique to offer as Netflix strategizes its upcoming slate of shows, specials, and films.

The streaming service has declared its intentions to push for more original content, which could be its way to buffer the massive loss of content once Disney pulls the majority of its properties from Netflix. That includes most of Marvel’s shows and movies and Star Wars films.

With the Obamas, Netflix has an opportunity to present a new type of content. Reportedly, one of the shows will feature Barack leading thought-provoking conversations about topics like health care, immigration, climate change, and voting rights–which were all huge policy issues during his time in office.

There’s no word on what kind of show Michelle might lead at this time.

