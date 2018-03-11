Feature Story
Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On Popular Gifs And They Are Funny AF

Lil Yachty‘s new mixtape Lil Boat 2 leaked on Thursday night, and the self proclaimed King Of The Youth did what most youth do when something bad happens to them — vent about it on social media.

But being the humorous kid that he is, Yachty didn’t just complain about the album leak; he turned it into self promotion by putting his face on popular gifs.

Genius.

 

Say what you want about the mumble rap culprit, but at least he’s business savvy.

Lil Boat 2 is officially available now.

 

