HB Spotlight: Enter The African American Women In Cinema Webisode Competition

Black women are making tremendous strides in Hollywood these days, from raking up historical award show wins to crafting some of the most groundbreaking work in both television and film. One of the common threads of some of these women is that they got their start in the digital space via web series’ and the upcoming African American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) webisode competition is hoping to find the next black female voice of Hollywood.

Like Issa Rae and Lena Waithe before them who got their starts creating web series’, the creative voices submitting their work for the upcoming AAWIC webisode competition are hoping to have the same future success. Based in New York City, each year the AAWIC host one of the most celebrated female film events in the country that shines its spotlight onto ambitious women filmmakers from all over the country and throughout the world.

The 20th annual AAWIC Film Festival is seeking short webisode submissions with a running time of 45 minutes or less, that are directed, produced or written by women who are of African, Latina, Asian or Native American diaspora. Webisode creators are free to submit multiple entrees however, a $20 submission fee must be paid for each entry.

AAWIC President Terra Renee expressed her excitement at this year’s competition and the opportunity it provides upcoming talent. She stated, “I am so grateful for this wonderful opportunity for webisode creators and for the unique insight of Hello Beautiful to bring awareness of powerful talent in the digital world!”

The winner will be chosen by the AAWIC webisode jury and the winning webisode will premiere on HelloBeautiful.com. The deadline for submissions is March 23 with the event taking place March 27-31.

Good luck to all of the creators submitting their work!

