Black Teacher Caught Promoting White Supremacy — And The School Knew

Sundai Brown is a 51-year-old teacher from Florida.

Posted 2 hours ago
A 51-year-old Black teacher in Florida was caught tweeting White supremacist propaganda and Islamophobia, According to Orlando SentinelIn one post, Sundai Brown wrote, “Imans worldwide instruct muslims to invade western countries, outbreed them, overthrow governments, kill infidels and implement sharia law.”  In another, she tweeted, “If you think Hurricane Irma is bad, wait till you get a load of Hurricane Allah.”

The teacher at Bridgewater Middle School in Orange County “also retweeted an anti-Muslim post by a far-right Dutch politician and a post by Identify Evropa, which calls itself a group ‘for people of European heritage,’” the Orlando Sentinel wrote. “The Anti-Defamation League, however, calls it a white supremacist group that pushes the idea America is not meant to be a multiracial society.”

Her tweets go back to last year, as recent as December. See below:

The school knew of her hateful tweets and appeared to have done nothing. After inquiries from the news media and outrage from parents who just became aware of the tweets, Principal Andrew Jackson sent a phone message to parents, admitting the posts were from 2017 and saying in part, “We addressed these concerns with the teacher at the time… The school district does not condone or interfere in social media posts of employees unless there is a violation of the professional code of ethics.”

Brown, who is a social studies teacher, reportedly still works at the school and has been working in that school district since 2010.

A 51-year-old who is wasting time to spit hate on social media clearly does not have the judgment or the heart to be a teacher. Bridgewater Middle School has no excuse to continue to employ this hateful woman.

Photos