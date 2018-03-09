Feature Story
Obama in Talks to Produce Netflix Series

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
USA - Politics - President Obama Holds LinkedIn Town Hall Meeting

Source: Kimberly White / Getty

According to the New York Times Barrack and Michelle Obama are in talks with streaming giant Netflix to produce exclusive shows for the streaming service.

The details for the series haven’t been released but the New York Times did report that Obama, “doesn’t intend to use his Netflix shows to respond directly to President Donald Trump or conservative critics.”

Eric Shultz, Obamas senior advisor provided a statement to The Associated Press stating, “the Obamas believe in the power of storytelling to inspire.”

