Music
Home > Music

Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being Released From the Hospital: ‘I Love Y’all’

It looks like The Bawse is home and resting just fine.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

It looks like Rick Ross is home and on the mend after being found unconscious in his Miami mansion on March 1 and later hospitalized.

The rapper thanked his fans via Instagram on Thursday for all their well wishes.

Rocking a jacket that reads “Black Bottle Boys” with a bottle of Luc Belaire Rosé in hand, he captioned the pic :”Ain’t nothing like home. I love ya’ll.”

Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all – WLR

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on

 

As we previously reported, on Monday Rick reportedly returned home after a four-day hospital stay.

Last week, a caller told 911 that someone at the residence was found “slobbing out the mouth” and unresponsive with labored breathing. They also mentioned that the person in distress has had a history of seizures. While they didn’t mention a victim by name, Rick had two seizures in 2011 while traveling on two different occasions.

Authorities report that the victim woke up at some point and became aggressive.

Rick was allegedly taken to an area hospital, where he is getting respiratory treatment. And while some reports claim that he was on life support, sources close to him stresses that those rumors were not true.

Whatever the case, we’re just glad the Bawse is at finally home and resting. Get better Rick!

RELATED NEWS: 

50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies, He Dies’

Rick Ross Returns Home After Being Hospitalized

We Need To Talk About The Problem With Rappers Like Rick Ross

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Common And Angela Rye Split
 1 hour ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 22 hours ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 23 hours ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 3 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 4 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 1 week ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Photos