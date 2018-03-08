Music
BET Reveals Full Cast Of Bobby Brown Miniseries

Will Whitney Houston be featured in 'The Bobby Brown Story'?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

BET has announced the full cast of its highly anticipated miniseries about Bobby Brown.

When BET aired The New Edition Story last year, it was ratings gold for the network. It broke records! Execs took that success as a cue to produce a follow-up about Bobby.

Woody McClain, who is reprising his role as Bobby, announced via Instagram that production began yesterday in Atlanta. The Bobby Brown Story will begin where The New Edition Story left off.

Now, Deadline reports that Mekhi Phifer, Lil Rel Howery, T.K. Carter, Laz Alonso, Lance Gross, Alyssa Goss and Sandi McCree have all joined the cast.

Mekhi has been cast to play Tommy Brown (Bobby’s brother), while Lil Rel has taken on the role of Bobby’s Business Manager, Brian Irvine. Laz is slated to play Louis Silas Jr., who is the MCA executive that helped launch Bobby’s solo career. Meanwhile, Lance is going to play one of Bobby’s childhood friends who is tragically killed during a gunfight at a bar.

Right now, it doesn’t look like anyone is set to play Whitney Houston, so it’s unclear whether she will be part of the two-part TV event. However, Bobby’s current wife, Alicia Etheridge, will be featured in the story. She’ll be played by Alyssa Goss.

There’s also no word on whether any of the cast members from The New Edition Story will appear in The Bobby Brown Story, so fans will have to wait until the September premiere to find out.

