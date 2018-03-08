Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Blac Youngsta – “Late” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Not too long Ago Blac Youngsta dropped his album 2.23 on February 23rd, 2018. Not every artist are as accurate when launching their album on a specific date. This is not the case for Blac Youngsta, he has kept his promise and if you are just now finding out you are officially “Late.” No worries, be sure to check out 2.23 album from Blac Youngsta which has receiving some good reviews since he dropped the project. Blac Youngsta is back to drop offf his visual for his “Late” track of the album which speaks to his time paying dues, putting in the work, the blac youngsta lifestyle before the celebrity status. Watch Blac Youngsta explain journey to light while in the dark in the Mr. Boomtown directed video below.

 

 

Michael B Jordan

Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Celebrates His 31st Birthday

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Celebrates His 31st Birthday

Continue reading Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Celebrates His 31st Birthday

Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Celebrates His 31st Birthday

 

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnap

1o1.1 the wiz , 223 , Air King Sharif , blac youngsta , Booty , hip hoper , HIP-HOP , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , King Sharif The Afternoon King , Late , Mr. Boom , Mr. Boomtown , Music , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King 3 to 7 , Sharif D. King Of The Millennials , Sharif D. King Show , Sharif King , The Crown Life , VIDEO , Wiz Nation Dot Com , yo gotti

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 14 hours ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 3 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 6 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 7 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 7 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Photos