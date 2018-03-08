Blac Youngsta – “Late” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Not too long Ago Blac Youngsta dropped his album 2.23 on February 23rd, 2018. Not every artist are as accurate when launching their album on a specific date. This is not the case for Blac Youngsta, he has kept his promise and if you are just now finding out you are officially “Late.” No worries, be sure to check out 2.23 album from Blac Youngsta which has receiving some good reviews since he dropped the project. Blac Youngsta is back to drop offf his visual for his “Late” track of the album which speaks to his time paying dues, putting in the work, the blac youngsta lifestyle before the celebrity status. Watch Blac Youngsta explain journey to light while in the dark in the Mr. Boomtown directed video below.

