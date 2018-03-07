Music
Indiana Fever Trade Briann January To Acquire No. 8 Pick in WNBA Draft

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Connecticut Sun Vs Indiana Fever

Last month, the Indiana Fever released their 2018 schedule for the upcoming season which is right around the corner. While Pokey Chatman is returning for her second season as head coach along with leading scorers Candice Dupree, Marissa Coleman and Shenise Johnson.

It looks like longtime point guard Briann January, won’t be returning this season because she has been traded.

According to reports, the Indiana Fever have acquired another first-round draft pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, securing the No. 8 selection from Phoenix, in exchange for January.

January was valued member of the team, helping the Fever to three WNBA Finals appearances over nine seasons.Coach Chatman spoke highly of January’s skills and veteran leadership but adds that this move to acquire another first round draft pick is a great opportunity for the future.

“Bri has been a key component in the success of the franchise, including helping Indiana to a 2012 championship,” said Fever Head Coach and General Manager Pokey Chatman. “As much as we value her skills and veteran experience, this move gives us a tremendous opportunity to improve our franchise for years to come.”

Indiana Fever presiden Kelly Krauskopf spoke on the trade and overall departure of January, in a statement that the Fever shared on Twitter.

