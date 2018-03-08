Kamaiyah – “Dope Bitch” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

2 reads Leave a comment
Oakley Native Kamaiyah leaks a new video for her “Dope Bitch” track off her “before I Wake” project. This is another Dope video that adds that vintage vibe mixed with that Kamaiyah style which is usually what you can expect from Kamaiyah, Dope ish from a Dope Chick. Watch kamaiyah put on for Oakley surrounded by a bunch of other Dope chicks in her crew as they rock out. Peep Dreezy Dreezy with the cameo as well in the visual below.
Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks
10 photos Launch gallery
Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks
1. 1990: Tatyana leans in for a photo with Will Smith and Quincy Jones.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. 1992: Tatyana gets all colorful for the Fifth Annual Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Tatyana and Kimberly Ali show off their super sweet smiles.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. Simply beautiful in 1994.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. And SO Ashley Banks.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Ashley Banks and her curly locks were made for the camera.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Ms. Ali in blue.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. Fresh-faced Tatyana back in 1995.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Tatyana shows off her '90s style in '96.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. Gorgeous.Source:Getty 10 of 10
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours