Kamaiyah – “Dope Bitch” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Oakley Native Kamaiyah leaks a new video for her “Dope Bitch” track off her “before I Wake” project. This is another Dope video that adds that vintage vibe mixed with that Kamaiyah style which is usually what you can expect from Kamaiyah, Dope ish from a Dope Chick. Watch kamaiyah put on for Oakley surrounded by a bunch of other Dope chicks in her crew as they rock out. Peep Dreezy Dreezy with the cameo as well in the visual below.

 

 

