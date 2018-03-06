Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Tory Lanez Ft. Future – “Real Thing” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Tory Lanez taps Future to make more Memories that Don’t Die. Tory Lanez come together to display the “Real Thing”song and video. In The Zac fact directed video Tory Lanez and Future showcase their swank and steez while flossing their fancy car during the Real Thing Auditions. Peep Tory Lanez and Future as they give you a glimpse of the lavish life, which calls for exotic models and dancers to audition throughout the video.

 

 

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Celebs Wear All Black For #TimesUp At The Golden Globes

26 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Wear All Black For #TimesUp At The Golden Globes

Continue reading Celebs Wear All Black For #TimesUp At The Golden Globes

Celebs Wear All Black For #TimesUp At The Golden Globes

 

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat: KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , Air King Sharif , Free Bandz , Future , hip pop , HIP-HOP , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif 3 to 7 , King Sharif The Afternoon King , Memories Don't Die , Music , pop , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , tory lanez , wiz nation cincy , Zac Fact

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 16 hours ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 16 hours ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 16 hours ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 16 hours ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 16 hours ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 4 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 5 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 6 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 6 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Photos