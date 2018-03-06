Tory Lanez Ft. Future – “Real Thing” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

1 reads Leave a comment
Tory Lanez taps Future to make more Memories that Don’t Die. Tory Lanez come together to display the “Real Thing”song and video. In The Zac fact directed video Tory Lanez and Future showcase their swank and steez while flossing their fancy car during the Real Thing Auditions. Peep Tory Lanez and Future as they give you a glimpse of the lavish life, which calls for exotic models and dancers to audition throughout the video.
Celebs Wear All Black For #TimesUp At The Golden Globes
26 photos Launch gallery
Celebs Wear All Black For #TimesUp At The Golden Globes
1. Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InsideSource:Getty 1 of 26
2. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InsideSource:Getty 4 of 26
5. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 26
6. FIJI Water at the 75th annual Golden Globe AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 26
7. FIJI Water at the 75th annual Golden Globe AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 26
9. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 26
10. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 26
11. US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 11 of 26
12. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 26
13. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 26
15. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 26
16. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 26
17. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 26
18. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 26
20. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 20 of 26
21. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 26
22. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 22 of 26
23. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 23 of 26
24. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 24 of 26
25. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 25 of 26
26. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 26 of 26
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat: KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours