Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On His Day Off

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Donald Trump may not be fond of minorities or their films, but he now has something in common with Craig from Friday.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Trump’s family hotel business has abandoned the management offices of their luxury hotel in Panama — which has been the scene of a 12-day, tumultuous standoff over a business dispute with the hotel’s owners.

If that isn’t juicy enough, watch this clip of 45’s name being removed off a marquee outside the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City. Epic.

In case you missed it, Orestes Fintiklis, a private equity investor and the head of the hotel’s owners’ association, had a standoff with the Trump family business in effort to take physical control of the property on behalf of the hotel owners. The owners tried to fire Trump’s company last year, however, the Trump Organization had disputed the termination as legally invalid and refused to hand over the property.

But today is a new day:

 

One small step for mankind.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 day ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 4 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 5 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 6 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 7 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 7 days ago
02.27.18
Photos