If You Ever Have To Crash A Party Via Bus, Take Notes From These Four Kids

They'll get you hype.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 17 mins ago
WIZKID Performs Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Sometimes it’s necessary that you bring the party no matter where you go.

Four kids from Lagos, Nigeria definitely got the memo when they showed off their moves to DJ Spinall and WizKid‘s “Nowo.”

Watch the Dreamcatchers show you how it’s done below!

