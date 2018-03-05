Taraji P. Henson Shades Ryan Seacrest On The Oscars Red Carpet!

31 reads Leave a comment
Ryan Seacrest has been under fire after recent sexual abuse allegations against him from his former stylist. And E! was so worried about what might be said to Seacrest as he hosted the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards that they put the broadcast on a thirty-second delay just in case someone decided to say something out of line.
But E! didn’t seem to catch wha the internet thinks was shade from Taraji P. Henson to Seacrest when she stopped to do an interview with him. Henson talked about how the universe always works things out with certain people and had some subtle body language along with her words to Seacrest.
But what do you think….. was Taraji giving shade or not?
Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars
Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars
