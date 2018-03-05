Music
Home > Music

Taraji P. Henson Shades Ryan Seacrest On The Oscars Red Carpet!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
31 reads
Leave a comment

Ryan Seacrest has been under fire after recent sexual abuse allegations against him from his former stylist.  And E! was so worried about what might be said to Seacrest as he hosted the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards that they put the broadcast on a thirty-second delay just in case someone decided to say something out of line.

But E! didn’t seem to catch wha the internet thinks was shade from Taraji P. Henson to Seacrest when she stopped to do an interview with him.  Henson talked about how the universe always works things out with certain people and had some subtle body language along with her words to Seacrest.

But what do you think….. was Taraji giving shade or not?

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars

21 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars

Continue reading Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars

Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 3 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 4 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 5 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 6 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Photos