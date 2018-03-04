Music & Entertainment
Joyner Lucas & Chris Brown – “Stranger Things” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Joyner Lucas & Chris Brown Connect for a Joint Project titled “Angels & Demons.”  While this joint music adventure for a project comes as surprised too many, it is definitely  some music chemistry that’s been missing from the game for a while. The Flow that both Joyner Lucas & Chris Brown brings to the table is undeniable and the video shines more light  in that area also. I get a  Kriss Kross kinda vibe watching the visual play out. Watch Joyner Lucas and Chris Brown touch on the Stranger things in their latest visual for their lead single collaboration below.

 

iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/E-u9uo0laA8&#8243; frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

Photos