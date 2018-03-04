Joyner Lucas & Chris Brown – “Stranger Things” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Joyner Lucas & Chris Brown Connect for a Joint Project titled “Angels & Demons.” While this joint music adventure for a project comes as surprised too many, it is definitely some music chemistry that’s been missing from the game for a while. The Flow that both Joyner Lucas & Chris Brown brings to the table is undeniable and the video shines more light in that area also. I get a Kriss Kross kinda vibe watching the visual play out. Watch Joyner Lucas and Chris Brown touch on the Stranger things in their latest visual for their lead single collaboration below.

iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/E-u9uo0laA8″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Radio One's Future History Makers 2018 [Event Photos] 100 photos Launch gallery Radio One's Future History Makers 2018 [Event Photos] 1. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 1 of 100 2. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 2 of 100 3. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 3 of 100 4. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 4 of 100 5. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 5 of 100 6. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 6 of 100 7. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 7 of 100 8. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 8 of 100 9. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 9 of 100 10. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 10 of 100 11. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 11 of 100 12. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 12 of 100 13. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 13 of 100 14. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 14 of 100 15. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 15 of 100 16. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 16 of 100 17. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 17 of 100 18. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 18 of 100 19. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 19 of 100 20. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 20 of 100 21. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 21 of 100 22. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 22 of 100 23. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 23 of 100 24. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 24 of 100 25. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 25 of 100 26. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 26 of 100 27. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 27 of 100 28. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 28 of 100 29. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 29 of 100 30. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 30 of 100 31. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 31 of 100 32. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 32 of 100 33. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 33 of 100 34. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 34 of 100 35. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 35 of 100 36. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 36 of 100 37. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 37 of 100 38. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 38 of 100 39. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 39 of 100 40. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 40 of 100 41. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 41 of 100 42. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 42 of 100 43. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 43 of 100 44. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 44 of 100 45. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 45 of 100 46. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 46 of 100 47. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 47 of 100 48. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 48 of 100 49. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 49 of 100 50. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 50 of 100 51. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 51 of 100 52. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 52 of 100 53. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 53 of 100 54. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 54 of 100 55. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 55 of 100 56. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 56 of 100 57. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 57 of 100 58. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 58 of 100 59. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 59 of 100 60. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 60 of 100 61. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 61 of 100 62. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 62 of 100 63. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 63 of 100 64. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 64 of 100 65. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 65 of 100 66. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 66 of 100 67. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 67 of 100 68. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 68 of 100 69. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 69 of 100 70. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 70 of 100 71. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 71 of 100 72. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 72 of 100 73. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 73 of 100 74. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 74 of 100 75. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 75 of 100 76. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 76 of 100 77. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 77 of 100 78. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 78 of 100 79. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 79 of 100 80. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 80 of 100 81. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 81 of 100 82. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 82 of 100 83. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 83 of 100 84. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 84 of 100 85. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 85 of 100 86. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 86 of 100 87. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 87 of 100 88. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 88 of 100 89. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 89 of 100 90. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 90 of 100 91. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 91 of 100 92. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 92 of 100 93. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 93 of 100 94. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 94 of 100 95. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 95 of 100 96. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 96 of 100 97. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 97 of 100 98. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 98 of 100 99. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 99 of 100 100. Future History Makers 2018 BHM event Source:@stretch_34 100 of 100 Skip ad Continue reading Radio One’s Future History Makers 2018 [Event Photos] Radio One's Future History Makers 2018 [Event Photos]

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/theKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps