Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife

It seems that Columbus Short can’t keep his hands off women…but this time he’s going to jail for it.

According to TMZ, Short entered his “no contest” plea on Friday in Los Angeles after getting arrested back in November. Apparently, he hit his new wife Aida Abramyan during an argument and was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education. But, because he was already on probation for a 2014 bar fight, he is now going to jail for a year!

Supporting my boo at the 'IF' movie wrap party. I'm always by your side my love. I love you!! 😘@ColumbusShort1 pic.twitter.com/AHqBGaIVRt — Aida Short (@Aida006) July 31, 2016

It’s no secret that Columbus has a history of abuse, having allegedly put a knife against his ex-wife’s throat threatening to kill her, a move–among other violence accusations–that got him fired from the ABC hit show “Scandal.”

Meanwhile, Aida says the media is lying about her man and their relationship.

The media needs to check their facts!!…Columbus and I have a great marriage. Period. The media is ridiculous for posting this bs. I love my hubby and will continue to support him. @ColumbusShort1 — Aida Short (@Aida006) March 3, 2018

Not sure what BS she is talking about given there is proof that he is going to jail and he never denied in court that he hit her.

Hopefully, Columbus will use this year to get the help he sorely needs.

RELATED NEWS:

In That Was Fast News: Columbus Short Has A New Fiancée And Baby Coming

Evening Minute: Columbus Short’s Ex-Wife Tanee McCall to TMZ: ‘Domestic Violence Is Not Entertainment’

Is Tamar Braxton Upset With Her Mother Over Domestic Violence Allegations?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: