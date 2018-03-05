Is Safaree’s Nude Causing Problems For Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj has been keeping a low profile as of late, and fans were wondering what she’s been up to. Questions seemed to have been answered when a photo of her at the studio popped up, but Gary With Da Tea says there’s something more than a new album going on.

Gary With Da Tea says Nicki Minaj has been secretly in rehab fighting an addiction to pills. He also reports that things have gotten harder for Nicki since a particular recent photo of Safaree‘s dropped. Fans at this live broadcast of the morning show are having trouble believing him, however. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

