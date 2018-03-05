The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Safaree’s Nude Causing Problems For Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj has been keeping a low profile as of late, and fans were wondering what she’s been up to. Questions seemed to have been answered when a photo of her at the studio popped up, but Gary With Da Tea says there’s something more than a new album going on.

Gary With Da Tea says Nicki Minaj has been secretly in rehab fighting an addiction to pills. He also reports that things have gotten harder for Nicki since a particular recent photo of Safaree‘s dropped. Fans at this live broadcast of the morning show are having trouble believing him, however. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Is Safaree Trying To Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj & Nas Were Never Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why It’s Surprising That Safaree Is Only Starting To Win Now [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 5 mins ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 7 mins ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 3 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 4 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 5 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 6 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 7 days ago
02.26.18
Photos