The Internet Thinks Beyonce Took Shots At Tiffany Haddish On New Song

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Tiffany Haddish’s star is continuing to climb, but she might want to keep certain industry secrets to herself. Insert Beyonce. In case you missed it, Haddish attended the after party for Jay Z’s 4:44 tour where she claims she witnessed an encounter between the Carters that made for an entertaining story. Well Beyonce just dropped a new song with Jay, Future and DJ Khaled, and fans think she’s taking a shot at the hilarious comedienne.

“If they tryna party with the queen/they gonna have to sign a disclosure,” Bey raps over the Khaled produced anthem. Is Bey sending a warning shot to Tiffany telling her to keep her mouth closed?

Here’s where it gets murky, from the sounds of the Keys, Keys, Keys adjacent tune, Top Off sounds relatively dated. In Layman terms, we don’t know if this song was recorded before or after Tiffany Haddish told the story on Uncensored.

But since you’re here, listen to a clip of Top Off, below:

Photos