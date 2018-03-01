Music
Home > Music

Are We Getting A ‘Fresh Princess Of Bel-Air’?

Would you call it a comeback or a remix?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL

Source: VALERY HACHE / Getty

A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot may be in the works, but there’s going to be one big change.

In the age of TV reboots, it’s not a huge surprise to hear that The Fresh Prince could be making a comeback.

According to TMZ.com, the company that owns the rights to The Fresh Prince has been busy attempting to get a new trademark for The Fresh Princess for TV and other media platforms.

The controlling company is also seeking to trademark Fresh Princess merchandise, which suggests that it is planning to bring the show back with a girl on the throne. Should the business succeed in getting a trademark and a show, then there will be bags, clothes, and even pet collars for purchase.

This isn’t the first time that someone has thought of a Fresh Prince reboot. An artist named Howard Russell posted concept art for a Fresh Prince cartoon on Instagram that took the Internet by storm.

RELATED STORIES:

#BlackBoyJoy: Mom’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Tribute To Her Two-Year Old Son Goes Viral

Queen Latifah Is Working On A ‘Living Single’ Comeback

Jackée Harry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot: ‘It’s Happening And I’m Excited’

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 22 hours ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 2 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos