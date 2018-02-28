Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade Reacts To Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
US-SHOOTING-SCHOOL

Source: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG / Getty

 

Wade Gets Emotional Over Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey

Dwayne Wade reportedly became emotional after learning that one of the students who was killed during the February 14 shooting Matarjory Stoneman Douglas High School  was buried wearing his jersey.  

“You really can’t put that in words. You hurt for the family,” Wade told reporters after finding out Joaquin Oliver was laid to rest in a replica Wade jersey.  Saying “If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about.”

On Monday, he expanded a little upon that tweet. “Like I said, I retweeted on Twitter, you’re going to make me cry. It’s emotional even thinking about that, that his parents felt that, buried him in my jersey was something that he wanted,” he explained. “I take pride in what I’ve done in this state and what I’ve meant for the youth. I appreciate it.”

Parkland is approximately 50 miles outside of Miami, the city where Wade won 3 NBA Championships.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 hours ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 23 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 2 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 2 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Photos