Why Ms. Pat Says G Herbo Should Have Been Able To Make $25K Bail [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Ms. Pat was hanging out in the morning show studio, and she had a lot to say in regards to recent legal troubles in the rap community. A rapper out of Chicago, named G Herbo, was arrested over the weekend, held on $25,000 bond.

Where G Herbo messed up, however, according to Ms. Pat, was in his inability to make bond. She explains why he should have been able to make bond. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Photos