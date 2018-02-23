The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Man Curses Out Car Dealership That Accuses Him Of Tampering With Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 51 mins ago
It’s too early in the morning to mess with some people. Roy Wood Jr. called up a man and claimed that he pushed back the number on the odometer of the car he traded in. The man traded in the car two months ago and didn’t understand why they are calling now so he hung up.

When Wood tried calling again he got hung up on. Then the man began to curse him out and Wood told him he would kick his ass. The man on the phone was ready and hung up again. Finally he found out he was being pranked.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

