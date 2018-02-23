Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#SchoolGoals: Teachers & Students Rep Wakanda In The Classroom

The excitement doesn't end at the theater.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 48 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
KENYA-US-ARTS-CINEMA

Source: TONY KARUMBA / Getty

Many folks are still living off the high of Black Panther, and it seems like the excitement won’t die down anytime soon.

Teachers across the country are already hosting talks with their kids about the themes of the movie — whether it be afro-futurism, African history or media representation.

One Chicago elementary school teacher, Tess Raser, took her kids to see the movie as part of her lessons on Africa and colonialism. “It’s easy to engage them in things they are already interested in and what is contemporary,” Raser told ThinkProgress.

Now, Raser and other educators are posting their lessons related to the movie online.

And of course, some fly dress-up is also being added to the mix.

 

If you want more ideas on how to have discussions with the youth, the founder of the #BlackPantherChallenge, Frederick Joseph, posted a great resource on Twitter. Check it out below!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 47 mins ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 47 mins ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 22 hours ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 23 hours ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 1 day ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 3 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 6 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos