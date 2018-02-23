Feature Story
#TBT: When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On Your Favorite Sitcoms

TV brought the soul back in the day.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Photo of LeToya LUCKETT and LETOYA and DESTINY'S CHILD

Source: Nicky J. Sims / Getty

One thing that sitcoms from the 90s and early 2000s weren’t shy of doing is featuring the hottest artists of the time.

There’s something about seeing Destiny’s Child on Smart Guy, or 3LW on Taina that screamed, “we know our audience, and here’s our gift to you.”

Don’t act like Beyoncé leading “Amazing Grace” didn’t give you chills back in the day.

 

Or how about Destiny’s Child killing their first single “No, No, No” with Tahj Mowry.

 

Good times.

Swipe through to check out more girl group magic on your favorite shows!

