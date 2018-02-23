Golden State Warriors Will Spend Time With Local Kids Instead Of Visiting The White House

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Golden State Warriors Will Spend Time With Local Kids Instead Of Visiting The White House

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 51 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty

After the Golden State Warriors got “disinvited” to the White House by Donald Trump, many wondered what would be the teams plans when they visit Washington, D.C. to play the Wizards. Now we have an idea of what the team plans to do.

The team plans to go on a private tour of an undisclosed locale on Feb. 27, a day before the team will play the Wizards at the Capital One Area. The tour will consist only of players, coaches, and students. The players chose to keep their plans private instead of it being seen as politicizing an event.

Source: ESPN

RELATED: LeBron James Stands For ‘Equality’ With Statement-Making Sneakers & Slams Trump

RELATED: LeBron’s Trump Tweet Prompts ‘Vile, Disgusting, Racist’ Backlash

2017 NBA Awards

Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony

46 photos Launch gallery

Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony

Continue reading Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony

Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony

We know they can play Basketball but can they dress?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 50 mins ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 51 mins ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 22 hours ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 23 hours ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 1 day ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 3 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 6 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos