Golden State Warriors Will Spend Time With Local Kids Instead Of Visiting The White House

After the Golden State Warriors got “disinvited” to the White House by Donald Trump, many wondered what would be the teams plans when they visit Washington, D.C. to play the Wizards. Now we have an idea of what the team plans to do.

The team plans to go on a private tour of an undisclosed locale on Feb. 27, a day before the team will play the Wizards at the Capital One Area. The tour will consist only of players, coaches, and students. The players chose to keep their plans private instead of it being seen as politicizing an event.

Source: ESPN

RELATED: LeBron James Stands For ‘Equality’ With Statement-Making Sneakers & Slams Trump

RELATED: LeBron’s Trump Tweet Prompts ‘Vile, Disgusting, Racist’ Backlash