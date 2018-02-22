Music
Remy Ma’s Little Sister Allegedly Shoots Up Car And Runs Over Bleeding Victim

Fix it Jesus!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Roc Nation's Pre-GRAMMY Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

It looks like Remy Ma’s little sister is in some serious trouble right now!

According to ComplexRemeesha Alesia Blount was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina in connection to a shooting that took place in a bar parking lot. Apparently, she has been accused of spraying bullets into a car AND running her car over one of the victims.

Blount was arrested at an apartment complex roughly five miles away from the shooting.

In the meantime, the 27-year-old has been charged with the following: One count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm.

In addition, the News & Observer reported that “a magistrate ordered Blount held without bail based on a decision that she either would be unlikely to keep a court date or would be a danger to the community if she was freed.”

Thankfully, the woman who was shot and hit is believed to be in stable condition and recovering at WakeMed Hospital.

As of now, it’s unknown what caused the incident to happen in the first place.

Remy, come get your sis, sis!

