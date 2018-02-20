Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Michelle Obama & Other Celebs Give Final Verdict On ‘Black Panther’

Some big names make a trip to Wakanda.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017

Source: Marla Aufmuth / Getty

Black Panther weekend is finally coming to an end with Presidents Day being the last day to bring in big numbers.

The movie is getting praise from critics and fans alike with major celebrities chiming in on the film’s impact. Our former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama definitely made a visit to Wakanda, and she gave her thoughts via Twitter.

Michelle was not the first big name to express praise for the movie. Scroll through to find out what folks like Kevin Hart, Idris Elba, and more had to say about the film!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 hours ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 3 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 4 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 4 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 5 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 5 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Photos