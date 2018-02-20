Ben Carson Reportedly Has A ‘Positive Influence’ On Trump And We Can’t Find Receipts

Photo by

News
Home > News

Ben Carson Reportedly Has A ‘Positive Influence’ On Trump And We Can’t Find Receipts

Also, conservative commentator Armstrong Williams said Dr. Carson would be one of Jesus' disciples.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ben Carson is the seriously unqualified secretary of  Department of Housing and Urban Development. The former doctor has been a complete disaster in the role — he has been protested for attempting to take away fair housing from low-income people and he’s been accused of ethic violations for his family’s involvement at HUD. Not to mention, his staff has time to attack NewsOne and even April Ryan. That said, according to conservative commentator Armstrong Williams on The Daily Signal podcast, Ben Carson is having a “positive influence” on President Trump. Here is our response:

Williams went on a delusional rant about the “remarkable” job Ben Carson is doing at HUD. And even had the nerve to say if Jesus were among us today, “Dr. Carson would be one of his disciples.” However, Williams hit a new low in the sunken place when he claims he told Carson, “‘I need you in the President’s ear talking about morality, talking about goodness’ — because he and the President have a very good relationship. I think that whether people see it or not, Dr. Carson has a very calming effect on the president. I think it’s very impactful. I think of all the things that will be said when Trump is no longer in the White House, I think the story will be told about the impact Dr. Carson’s relationship had on the President’s character, on his morality.”

In what ways has Carson been a positive influence? When Trump said “shithole” countries about Haiti and the entire continent of Africa? When he attacked Jay Z, Jemele Hill, Oprah, Maxine Waters,Colin Kaepernick and  countless others? When Trump blamed the Parkland shooting on mental health when survivors are screaming for gun control? Even outside of his rhetoric, which is far from Christ-like, how about giving tax breaks to the rich, potentially cutting food stamps to a box of rations, dismantling healthcare for millions of Americans? Furthermore, how can a so-called Christian co-sign a man who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women and reportedly paid off porn stars? If this is what Williams considers impactful or positive, then maybe Carson is working for the man downstairs, not the man upstairs.

SOURCE: The Daily Signal

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 hours ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 3 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 4 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 4 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 5 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 5 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Photos