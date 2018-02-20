Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ha! Folks Are Celebrating President’s Day A Little Different This Year

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
U.S. President Donald Trump Hosts Law Enforcement Round Table On MS-13

Source: Pool / Getty

Besides the fact that schools and offices are closed on this day, no one has ever really taken President’s Day as serious as the other holidays.

But considering that tumultuous couple of years we’ve had as a nation with 45 as POTUS, lots of folks are only honoring the holiday this year to celebrate 44 out of 45 Presidents in American history.

 

What are your plans for this free day off of from school and work? Hit the flip to see how other folks are celebrating their President’s Day this year.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 hours ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 3 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 4 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 4 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 5 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 5 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Photos