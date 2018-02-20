Ha! Folks Are Celebrating President’s Day A Little Different This Year

Besides the fact that schools and offices are closed on this day, no one has ever really taken President’s Day as serious as the other holidays.

Have a great, but very reflective, President’s Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

But considering that tumultuous couple of years we’ve had as a nation with 45 as POTUS, lots of folks are only honoring the holiday this year to celebrate 44 out of 45 Presidents in American history.

This year, millions of Americans have elected to go to work instead of celebrating President's Day. — Aaron Wiener (@Wieneraaron) February 19, 2018

It’s President’s Day Eve. I’m leaving milk and cookies out for Obama. Fingers crossed. — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) February 19, 2018

When is America going to cancel "Celebrity President" ?This show sucks ! — Robert ryan (@robertryan323) February 16, 2018

What are your plans for this free day off of from school and work? Hit the flip to see how other folks are celebrating their President’s Day this year.

