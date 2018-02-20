Feature Story
How To Reach 10 Million Instagram Followers, As Told By Will Smith

Legendary.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
10 Million – THANK YOUS to my New Instagram Fam! . Obrigado | Gracias | धन्यवाद् | Grazie | شكرا | Merci | Danke Sehr | 谢谢 | Спасибо | ありがとうございました | ‎תודה | Ευχαριστώ | Mahalo | Gràcies | 감사합니다 | ขอบคุณครับ | Tak | Hvala | Děkuji | շնորհակալություն | Dankie | Faleminderit | Takk | Dank je | Tänan | Kiitos | Köszönöm | Ngiyabonga | Terima Kasih | Paldies | Ačiū | Благодарам | Grazzi | Баярлалаа | Dziękuję | Mulţumesc | Ďakujem | Tack | நன்றி | teşekkür ederim | Дякую | Diolch | Murakoze | ممنون | გმადლობ | Asante | Sag boluň . (Extra special thanx to you @roger.avary)

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Moments ago, Will Smith thanked his fans for 10 million Instagram follows in the most awesome way ever. In a video that he narrates at the speed of light, the legend details his IG journey from start to two months in and it ends up being a pretty cool story. If you aren’t following the Fresh Prince, here’s proof he’s got the best Instagram of all time. And we do mean of all time.

