Safaree Flexes On Gatorade & Supports Dancehall Icon Bounty Killa

After Gatorade refused to cut the check, Safaree took matters into his own hands via Instagram.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
When he’s not popping up on Love & Hip Hop, or dropping new music, or moving his branded Coconut Oil, Safaree’s usually flexing for his “Stunt Gang” on Social Media.

While 2017 saw him emerge as the “Fur God”, Saf recently teamed up with Club Foreign to release a limited run of “Stunt Gang” apparel.

Featuring two red, white, and black bomber jackets, and a “Jamaica Flag” bomber jacket, the line was inspired by Gatorade’s refusal to cut him a cheque for rocking their Air Jordan x Gatorade Jacket in a recent video that went viral.

Gatorade didn’t cut the check…so imma make my own!” was the statement made in one of his recent Instagram posts.

Check that out below and more from Safaree on page 2.

