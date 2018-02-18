Trump-Worshiping, Colored Contacts Wearing Pastor Is Running For Office

Photo by

News
Home > News

Trump-Worshiping, Colored Contacts Wearing Pastor Is Running For Office

Mark Burns' legacy of foolishness continues.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Pastor Mark Burns is a South Carolina pastor who is a clear fraud for reasons including falsifying his biography to wearing those bizarrely colored contacts. Of course, he is a Trump supporter. So naturally, being that he has already proven to be a fraudulent buffoon, the next step is the Republican party.

According to NBC News, “Outspoken Trump supporter and televangelist pastor Mark Burns is running for Rep. Trey Gowdy’s seat in South Carolina’s conservative-leaning 4th Congressional District. The site also added, “The pastor from South Carolina joins a crowded field of Republicans and Democrats who hope to succeed Gowdy in representing the Palmetto State in Congress. Gowdy, chairman of the House oversight committee, announced he would not run for re-election this month, adding his name to a growing list of Republican lawmakers leaving Congress during Trump’s first term in office.”

As of now, Burns has no platform, but just know he will agree with whatever Trump tells him. If Trump told him to dance for chicken skins outside of the NAACP headquarters  — Burns will get to dancing! If you have a bottle of Pepto Bismol next to you, try to stomach his campaign announcement video below:

The pastor’s fraudulent eyes and fraudulent bio are clear signs of how he’ll be another fraudulent politician. Be careful Pastor Burns, more dirt will be coming out on you when you attempt to run for office… there’s more than meets those blueish-grey eyes.

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 3 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 3 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 3 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 4 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 4 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 4 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Photos