Trump-Worshiping, Colored Contacts Wearing Pastor Is Running For Office

Pastor Mark Burns is a South Carolina pastor who is a clear fraud for reasons including falsifying his biography to wearing those bizarrely colored contacts. Of course, he is a Trump supporter. So naturally, being that he has already proven to be a fraudulent buffoon, the next step is the Republican party.

According to NBC News, “Outspoken Trump supporter and televangelist pastor Mark Burns is running for Rep. Trey Gowdy’s seat in South Carolina’s conservative-leaning 4th Congressional District. The site also added, “The pastor from South Carolina joins a crowded field of Republicans and Democrats who hope to succeed Gowdy in representing the Palmetto State in Congress. Gowdy, chairman of the House oversight committee, announced he would not run for re-election this month, adding his name to a growing list of Republican lawmakers leaving Congress during Trump’s first term in office.”

As of now, Burns has no platform, but just know he will agree with whatever Trump tells him. If Trump told him to dance for chicken skins outside of the NAACP headquarters — Burns will get to dancing! If you have a bottle of Pepto Bismol next to you, try to stomach his campaign announcement video below:

The pastor’s fraudulent eyes and fraudulent bio are clear signs of how he’ll be another fraudulent politician. Be careful Pastor Burns, more dirt will be coming out on you when you attempt to run for office… there’s more than meets those blueish-grey eyes.

