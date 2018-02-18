Issa New Day! See The New Uber Option That Makes Commuting To Work Easier And Helps You Stay Fit

Bike Riders in major cities everywhere can rejoice.

They can officially feel apart of the larger commuter community now that Uber has launched its bike sharing service in partnership with JUMP. JUMP is a a startup that recently received the first and only permit to operate dockless bike-sharing in San Francisco. But where does Uber’s role come into play?

Andrew Salzberg , Uber Head of Transportation Policy and Research, said of the company’s decision to expand to bike sharing, “It fits into this larger vision, we think, that there can be multiple modes of transportation that can be made available through the Uber app. There are a lot of places where there are many trips that it’s probably going to be quicker and cheaper to hop on a bike. Strategically, it makes a lot of sense for us as business.”

My first Jump/Uber bike sighting in the wild. This one is on Pine and Montgomery in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/U0v1cC9JFn — Alyssa Newcomb (@AlyssaNewcomb) February 6, 2018

Just like most bike sharing services, all you have to do is open the Uber app, choice the bicycle near you, go to pick it up, then drop it off and lock it when done. Uber has released many details about the new venture, but they did say that with 250 bikes and a test trial in San Francisco, they’ll be able to serve thousands more people than before.

Lyft wasted no time getting on the wave by sponsoring Bmore Bike Share:

We are excited to present @lyft as an Official Sponsor of the @BmoreBikeShare! This partnership will initially create 5 transportation hubs at bike share locations. Together we are working to create a more accessible, convenient and reliable multi-modal transportation system. pic.twitter.com/rO6xxyX82B — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) February 15, 2018

Times a changin’. Are you here for Uber and Lyft bike?

