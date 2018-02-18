Feature Story
School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa In Hype Video

Afro dance takes over.

Moves from Africa continue to spread across the globe in the form of afro dance and other trends that take on a life of their own.

Sweden is one place that’s getting hit with the music. The dance group Navyz dropped some moves that’ll have you hype for the weekend.

Watch seven students break it down with their professor in the clip below!

 

