Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History Month’ And Twitter Roasts Her

Melania Trump is reportedly living in pure misery. From Michael Wolff‘s book Fire & Fury claiming they have a deeply dysfunctional marriage to the Stormy Daniels debacle — well, Melania is no Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton.

Yesterday, Melania tried to do her version of good, which was a tweet for Black History Month. See below:

It was wonderful to welcome guests to the @WhiteHouse this evening in celebration of National African American History Month. We look forward to hosting many more events that celebrate our unique and diverse cultures. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 13, 2018

National African American History Month? Did Melania Trump just rename Black History Month? Ever since February of 1970, February has been known as Black History Month, which originally began as Negro History Week from Carter G. Woodson. Black History Month was first celebrated at Kent State University after Black educators and the Black United Students advocated for the month to celebrate our rich history. Well, Twitter began reading:

What do you know about black history? The closest you’ve been to a black person was Omarosa! — Cris Prestifilippo (@Crisskier) February 14, 2018

Really? When has your husband celebrated diversity? Please, give examples of his celebration of diversity. The "Wall"? "Fine people" in the Nazi march? #WhatIsTrumpHiding #TrumpRussia — RBT (@rbt_newsteadecs) February 13, 2018

Weren’t you part of the birther movement? — Oliver Archibald,MD (@oarchibald) February 14, 2018

why are you calling it African American history month — Erica Terry Derryck (@ETDerryck) February 14, 2018

Huh? When did we change #BlackHistoryMonth2018 to African American History Month? — imawookie2 (@darylwolke) February 14, 2018

What the heck does she do? She goes into hiding when the Stormy Daniels story broke (how’s that going by the way?) and emerges a month later to shake hands with some African Americans at a reception. Laziest First Lady ever. — Anita Grinis (@anitaluvscapri) February 14, 2018

To be fair — or at least be fair to the person who wrote Melania’s tweet — a goverment website does call the month African American History Month: https://www.africanamericanhistorymonth.gov/.

As I’ve said before, no one is feeling sorry for Melania because she is one of the many people who advocated for Trump’s racist birther movement. Happy Black History Month!

