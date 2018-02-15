Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History Month’ And Twitter Roasts Her

Photo by

News
Home > News

Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History Month’ And Twitter Roasts Her

Social media is not here for it.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Melania Trump is reportedly living in pure misery. From Michael Wolff‘s book Fire & Fury claiming they have a deeply dysfunctional marriage to the Stormy Daniels debacle — well, Melania is no Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton.

Yesterday, Melania tried to do her version of good, which was a tweet for Black History Month. See below:

National African American History Month? Did Melania Trump just rename Black History Month? Ever since February of 1970, February has been known as Black History Month, which originally began as Negro History Week from Carter G. Woodson. Black History Month was first celebrated at Kent State University after Black educators and the Black United Students advocated for the month to celebrate our rich history. Well, Twitter began reading:

To be fair — or at least be fair to the person who wrote Melania’s tweet — a goverment website does call the month African American History Month: https://www.africanamericanhistorymonth.gov/.

As I’ve said before, no one is feeling sorry for Melania because she is one of the many people who advocated for Trump’s racist birther movement. Happy Black History Month!

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 2 days ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 6 days ago
02.09.18
Photos