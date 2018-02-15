Tink – “Breakin Me” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingshow

Tink brings in valentines day in a different way with a new video for her latest single “Breakin Me”. Most Artists would drop visuals for music that celebrates Valentines Day, however Tink takes a different approach displaying her break her and how she gets through it all like the thoroughbred woman that she is. Tink creates a Millennial waiting to exhale moment with the sip of wine keeping calm while setting her ex partners belongings on fire. Watch the video below.

