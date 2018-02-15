VERSES – New Orleans, Louisiana – Your Favorite Bars From Nola

Our new series VERSES will highlight some of your favorite artists of the past decade and some of their signature bars that define them. Whether it’s 10 months or 10 years, these artists and songs have made huge impacts in hip-hop!

Since it’s Fat Tuesday, and Mardi Gras is coming to an end, we wanted to kick off VERSES in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Garnering widespread acclaim and mainstream success at the end of the 1990s, rappers from New Orleans played an important role in the expansion of Southern rap. Their beats were fresh, the lyrics focused on New Orleans and good times, and took the localized bounce sound and brought to the mainstream.

Two labels, Master P’s No Limit and Birdman’s Cash Money, were the most important for New Orleans rapper. With its focus and distinctive sound, New Orleans rap remains wildly popular and that’s due to its rappers.

Which city do you want to see highlighted next? Let us know on social!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @boomphilly

Join Our Boom 103.9 Club: