Classy Clapback Queen: Lauryn Hill’s Most Savage Lines From ‘The Score’

Don't come for her. She'll flame you.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Fugees In NYC

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

In 1996, Fugees dropped their classic album The Score and in one big swoop Wyclef Jean, Pras, and Lauryn Hill created a unique sound celebrated by millions. Rap verses never sounded so good over elements of soul, reggae and off-the-wall samples.

While all three rhymers had bars to drag any nearby doubter, it was Ms. Lauryn Hill who seemed to be coming for blood.

 

She was the type of rapper who’d flame you and you wouldn’t even know it until hours later.

 

I mean, who really knew what “defecating” meant before Lauryn’s verse on “Ready or Not?”

 

On today’s 22nd anniversary of The Score, swipe through to peep Ms. Hill’s most lethal bars, and make sure you revisit the influential album that made her a star!

