#BlackTwitter Wasn’t Feeling The #BETSocialAwards & All Its Technical Difficulties

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

BET aired their inaugural Social Media Awards last night and #BlackTwitter wasn’t pleased.The social sphere all seemed to agree, the show was under-produced and there were some notable social media mavens missing. And they sure did express it. Even Snoop Dogg had something to say about not being invited.

In case you missed it, social media influencers like Blameitonkway,  Lalasizahands, King Keraun, DC Young Fly, Kendall Kyndall, Jess Hilarious and artist Kash Doll.

However, technical difficulties and a lackluster crowd overshadowed the ceremony.

Keep scrolling for their reactions:

