Tamika Scott Of Xscape Reveals How She Broke Her Leg On A Sex Swing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 2 hours ago
The ladies of Xscape were hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Tamika walked into the studio with a cast on her leg, so naturally Headkrack asked her what happened, thinking it was a crazy tour story. But it turns out that the cast is a result of her and her husband’s decision to buy a sex swing. She recounts the story.

Meanwhile, the girls share some insight on what caused the group to disband initially. They talk about the stressors that come with working together in a girl group, and how they can eventually wear on relationships. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos