Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

There’s Already A Petition For ‘Black Panther’ — But The Reason Why May Surprise You

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Black Panther has received nothing but positive reviews about everything from the cinematography to the all star cast — and it hasn’t even hit theaters yet.

The film’s success is a direct reflection of how the Black community has been waiting for a box office hit that reflects us as powerful, royal  and complete, as opposed to being someone’s slave. One Change.org user, Chaz Gormley, feels that Black Panther is so important to the culture, he created a petition calling on Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company to invest 25 percent of the profits for the film into the black community.

Gormley says in the petition, that Marvel and Walt Disney Co. have “targeted the black community with their advertisements” for the film. He added, “Through a clever, well-manufactured marketing campaign Marvel Studios and their parent company The Walt Disney Company have targeted the Black community with their advertisements for the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film, due to release on February 16, 2018. As marginalized groups have become more vocal, corporations and their savvy public relations departments have turned to catering to these groups – to turn a profit – and this film by Marvel Studios is no different.We cannot continue to recklessly support these conglomerates, allowing them to profit off of us without demanding something more than just their products in return.”

Thus #BreakBreadMarvel was born.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 1 hour ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 1 hour ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 1 day ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Photos