Big K.R.I.T. Ft T.I. – “Big Bank” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

It’s all about the Big Bank with Big Krit and TIP. Big Krit and TIP has come together to shine and display the Big Bank moves the southern way. You can find the Big Bank track on his latest project “4eva Is A Mighty long time”.  The Big Bank video is just icing on the cake for the fans being that Big Krit is kicking off his “Heavy Is The Crown” tour next month. Watch TIP talk big money alongside Big Krit in the highly anticipated Big Bank video below.

 

 

